49 NDRF men engaged in post-Amphan work test COVID positive

Bhubaneswar: At least 49 NDRF personnel, who had gone from Odisha to West Bengal for relief work post-Cyclone Amphan, have tested positive for Covid-19, NDRF sources said on Monday.

The personnel are from the National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) Mundali Battalion at Cuttack.

Earlier, one NDRF jawan was detected positive for coronavirus after the unit returned from the cyclone-affected areas in West Bengal.

173 NDRF personnel return from Kolkata

As many as 173 NDRF personnel of 3rd Battalion had recently come back from Kolkata and were tested for Covid-19 on their return to Cuttack.

All the team members were quarantined on the NDRF campus.

About 500 personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Odisha Fire Service had also gone to West Bengal for restoration work.

Source: IANS

