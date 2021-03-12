49% Republican men say they won’t get inoculated

Washington, March 12 : A new poll has revealed that 49 per cent of American men who identify themselves as Republicans will not get inoculated against the novel coronavirus.

The PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, which surveyed 1,227 American adults from March 3-8, was released on Thursday, The Hill news website reported.

It revealed that approximately 30 percent of the surveyed people said they do not plan on getting vaccinated.

The poll found a higher amount of opposition among Republicans, with 41 per cent saying they would not get one of the three federally approved coronavirus vaccines and 49 per cent of Republican men saying the same.

Fifty per cent of Republican men said they would get the vaccine or had already got it, while 1 per cent was unsure.

In contrast, 87 per cent Democrats said that they intended to get a jab or have already received it.

So far, about 19 per cent of the US population, or more than 64 million people, have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

It added that roughly 10 per cent, or 33.9 million people, were fully vaccinated.

