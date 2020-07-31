490 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 20K mark

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 31st July 2020 7:16 pm IST
490 new cases take J&K's Covid tally past 20K mark

Srinagar, July 31 : Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 490 new cases to take the Union Territorys Covid-19 tally past the 20,000 mark to 20,359, while 12 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the UTs death toll to 377.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 490 cases reported on Friday, 143 were from Jammu division and 347 from Kashmir division. Among the 12 casualties reported on Friday, 2 were from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir division.

On the positive side, 12,217 patients have completely recovered so far and the number of active cases in the UT stands at 7,765 now. Of these, 1,913 are in Jammu division and 5,852 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close