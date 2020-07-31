490 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 20K mark

Srinagar, July 31 : Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported 490 new cases to take the Union Territorys Covid-19 tally past the 20,000 mark to 20,359, while 12 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours, mounting the UTs death toll to 377.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 490 cases reported on Friday, 143 were from Jammu division and 347 from Kashmir division. Among the 12 casualties reported on Friday, 2 were from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir division.

On the positive side, 12,217 patients have completely recovered so far and the number of active cases in the UT stands at 7,765 now. Of these, 1,913 are in Jammu division and 5,852 are in Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.