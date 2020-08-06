499 test positive, J&K Covid-19 tally crosses 23K

Srinagar, Aug 6 : The number of COVID-19 cases in J&K on Thursday crossed the 23,000-mark with 499 new infections, health officials said.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said that of the 499 people who tested positive, 73 were from Jammu division and 426 from the Kashmir division.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus in J&K has reached 23,454 out of which 15,708 have completely recovered.

A total of 464 patients were discharged from different hospitals of the Union Territory on Thursday after complete recovery.

Ten patients succumbed to the killer virus on Thursday. Of these, 3 were from Jammu division and 7 from Kashmir division.

The total number of people killed by the deadly virus is 436.

The number of active cases is 7,310 out of which 1,870 are from Jammu division and 5,440 are from Kashmir division.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.