4G Internet being restored in Jammu division on Wednesday

Jammu: High speed 4G Internet services will be restored in Jammu division on Wednesday night while this service will continue to remain suspended in Kashmir.

An order issued by J&K Home Department said 4G Internet services will be restored in all districts of Jammu division while these will continue to remain suspended in Kashmir till fresh assessment of the situation.

Ever since the scourge of coronavirus surfaced in the country, there have been demands for restoration of 4G Internet services in J&K.

This has become necessary to keep people updated on the developments in prevention and control of the virus spread. Restoration of high speed Internet is also necessary for starting e-classes those would ensure that the students of J&K continue their academic activities at home.

Source: IANS

