4G mobile internet service restored in J&K’s Udhampur, Ganderbal

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th August 2020 9:55 pm IST
Srinagar, Aug 16 : After nine months, 4G mobile Internet services were on Sunday restored in two Jammu and Kashmir districts – Udhampur in the Jammu region and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley, on a “trial basis”.

An order issued by the Union Territory’s Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said: “The high speed mobile data services in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal shall be restored forthwith, on trial basis, while in the rest of the districts, Internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only.”

The order also said on fixed landline connections, Internet connectivity, without any restrictions, shall continue to be made available with Mac-binding.

The decision would remain in force till September 8, unless modified earlier, it said.

The Supreme Court had recently directed the Central government to explore the possibility of restoring 4G connectivity at least in some parts of J&K without comprising on the security of the country.

Authorities had snapped all mobile and fixed landline connections in Kashmir on August 5 last year when Article 370 was abrogated and the state bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

