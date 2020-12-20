4K Indian sellers surpass sales worth Rs 1 cr in 2020 on Amazon

New Delhi, Dec 20 : Business of small and medium enterprises selling products on Amazon.in witnessed growth amid the pandemic and around 4,152 Indian sellers surpassed sales worth Rs 1 crore in 2020 on Amazon.in, said a report by the e-commerce major.

The report noted that the number of ‘crorepati’ sellers on the platform grew 29 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

It said that emerging brands on Amazon Launchpad saw their business grow by 135 per cent YoY. Further, the number of women entrepreneurs under ‘Saheli’ programme saw their business grow nearly ’15x’, and weavers and artisans part of ‘Karigar’ program saw their business grow by 2.8 times.

Amazon.in on Sunday published the 2020 Small and Medium Business (SMB) Impact Report. The report marks some of the achievements made by the SMBs working with Amazon and highlights the impact of digitisation on entrepreneurs and businesses across sectors.

Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head for Amazon India, said: “It’s humbling to see over 10 lakh small businesses associated with Amazon in India. This year has been unprecedented and has impacted the way we work and live.”

“Yet, we remain inspired by the undying entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, resolve and trust in us of businesses, creators, authors, etc. to overcome challenges and grow,” he said.

Agarwal said that technology adoption and digitisation will continue to play a crucial role in offering expanded access and opportunities to SMBs, and Amazon India remains committed to invest and partner in their success.

Manish Tiwary, VP of Amazon India said: “Through this challenging year, we introduced several innovations and measure to help our SMB partners serve customers and it is the customer trust and engagement with Amazon that reflects in the success of lakhs of entrepreneurs, small businesses and content creators included in this report.”

Earlier this year, Amazon had pledged to invest $1 billion to digitise 10 million SMBs, enable e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create 1 million incremental jobs, by 2025.

The report said that Amazon’s B2B marketplace registered 85 per cent YOY growth in sales. There has been a 64 per cent increase in monthly order volumes in 2020.

It also said that there are now over 70,000 Indian exporters selling millions of ‘Made in India’ products worldwide across 15 international Amazon websites.

“Indian SMBs and brands on the program have crossed Rs 15,000 crore in cumulative exports. In 2019, over 800 Indian small businesses on Global Selling surpassed Rs 1 crore in sales,” said the report.

During the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale globally, Indian exporters on Amazon Global Selling registered over 50 per cent YoY growth in sales.

Indian sellers witnessed nearly 3-time surge in demand across North America, European Union, Middle East and North Africa, as per the report.

