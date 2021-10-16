5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 16th October 2021 10:43 pm IST
earthquake

Tehran: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Yazdanshahr region in Iran’s southeastern Kerman province at 15:16 local time (1146 GMT) Saturday, according to Iran’s Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the depth of 10 km, 30.949 degrees north latitude and 56.509 degrees east longitude.

According to the Crisis Management of Kerman Province, the epicenter of quake was outside the residential area and no casualties have been reported so far, state TV reported.

MS Education Academy

The assessment teams have been dispatched to villages near the epicenter, said the report.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button