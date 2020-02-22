menu
5.1-Magnitude earthquake strikes China’s Xinjiang

Posted by shameen Published: February 22, 2020, 9:48 am IST
Beijing: An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter’s scale hit Kashgar Prefecture in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 11:39 pm local time, the China Earthquake Networks Centre reported.

The epicentre of the earthquake was localised at 9.87 degrees north latitude and 77.47 degrees east longitude at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to CENC.

There have been no reports of any casualties or damage caused by the tremor.

A month ago, a powerful 6.4-magnitude quake struck the region which is often subject to seismic activity.

Source: ANI
