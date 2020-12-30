5.1-magnitude quake strikes Japan

Tokyo, Dec 30 : An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture on Wednesday, the weather agency said, adding that no tsunami warning was issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor, which occurred at 9.35 a.m., was centred inland with its epicentre at a latitude of 36.4 degrees north and a longitude of 140.6 degrees east, with a depth of 60 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 in some areas of Ibaraki and was also felt in some parts of Tochigi and Chiba prefectures.

In Gunma and Saitama prefectures, the quake registered 3 on the seismic scale.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries as a result of the quake.

Japan’s nuclear watchdog has not reported any abnormalities at any nuclear power stations in or close to the affected regions.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.