5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 7th July 2023 10:46 am IST
Jakarta: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake jolted off Indonesia’s eastern province of Maluku on Friday, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The agency had earlier released the quake at 6.0 magnitude before revising it, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake happened at 00:13 a.m. Friday Jakarta Time, with its epicentre located at 207 km northwest of Tanimbar Islands District and a depth of 131 km under the seabed, the weather agency said.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, it added.

