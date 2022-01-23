5.8 magnitude quake hits China

Beijing: A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Delingha in China’s Qinghai province on Sunday, according to authorities.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) the epicentre of the quake that occurred at 10.21 a.m. was monitored at 38.44 degrees north latitude and 97.37 degrees east longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.

The temblor struck at a depth of 8 km, the CENC said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to the Qinghai Earthquake Agency.

Areas near the epicentres are sparsely populated with around 1,200 residents in a radius of 100 km, according to the agency.

The epicentre is around 119 km away from the downtown area of Delingha and 439 km from the provincial capital Xining.