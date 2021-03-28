5.8 magnitude quake hits Japan’s Chiba

Tokyo: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off Chiba Prefecture of Japan on Sunday morning.

The temblor occurred at around 9:27 am (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 33.7 degrees north and a longitude of 140.5 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, Xinhua reported.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

Last week, a strong earthquake of 7.2-magnitude hit the coast of northeastern Japan at a depth of 60 km.

Japan lies along what is called the Pacific Ring of Fire, an imaginary horseshoe-shaped zone that follows the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many volcanic eruptions and quake occur.