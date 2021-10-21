5.8-magnitude quake jolts Japan, no tsunami warning issued

By IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 21st October 2021 7:59 pm IST
Tokyo: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Utsunomiya city in Japan’s Tochigi prefecture on Thursday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the temblor struck at 5.37 p.m. (local time), with its epicentre at a latitude of 32.1 degrees north and a longitude of 138.5 degrees east, and at a depth of 380 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Tokyo prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

