5.9 magnitude quake hits northeastern Japan, 3 people injured

There was no threat of a tsunami and no major property damage reported.

Tokyo: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northeastern Japan early Wednesday, leaving three people injured, Kyodo News reported.

However, there was no threat of a tsunami and no major property damage reported, according to the weather agency and local authorities.

The quake occurred at 2.46 am, logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture, with the focus in the Pacific Ocean off Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 56 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, the news agency reported.

