5 African women escape from govt care centre in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Five African women taken into custody for overstaying after visa expiry in the city have escaped from a care centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Another African national, who suffered an injury while jumping the compound, has been admitted to a hospital, police sources said on Wednesday.

The accused were taken into custody by the East division police and kept at Bengaluru Urban District Women and Child Care Centre located on Dr M.H. Mari Gowda Road in the city.

According to the police, the accused — three Congolese nationals and another two Nigerians — jumped the 6-feet tall compound wall of the centre and managed to escape in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Another African woman lost her balance and fell as she could not jump. The security staff secured her as she could not move and later she was shifted to a hospital.

The six foreigners, who planned their escape, had asked for drinking water. When the staff monitoring them went to fetch water, they escaped, police added.

After the JC Road violence on August 2, following the death of a Congolese national student in police custody, the city police launched a crackdown on foreign nationals who are overstaying even after the expiry of their Visa.

The police have arrested 13 women from various countries of the African continent and they were kept at one of the women and child care centres.

The police have launched a hunt for the foreign nationals who escaped. The investigation is on.