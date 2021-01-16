5 arrested for pasting threat posters in JK

Srinagar, Jan 16 : The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested five people for pasting threat posters in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

“On January 13 some threat posters of the terror outfit were found pasted in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral area. Accordingly, an FIR under relevant sections of law was registered in the Tral police station and investigation was initiated,” police said.

Police said during the course of investigation police party raided multiple places and rounded up several suspects.

“During the questioning of suspects and collection of other evidence five terror associates were found to be involved in pasting of the said threat posters in Seer and Batagund area and were accordingly arrested,” police said.

They have been identified as Jehangir Ahmad Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Parray, Towseef Ahmad Lone,Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and Qaisar Ahmad Dar, all residents of Gulshanpora Tral.

“One laptop and a printer used for the preparation and printing of the said threat posters have been seized from their possession. Further investigation in the matter is in progress,” police said.

Police said it has resolved to act tough against such elements and has requested the community members to share details about such persons who are involved in threatening and intimidation of locals.

