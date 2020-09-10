5 arrested in liquor contractor murder case in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 10 : The Gurugram Police have arrested five absconding criminals in connection with the murder of a liquor contractor.

The accused allegedly gunned down the contractor over an old rivalry at Jatauli Mandi village in Pataudi on September 2, the police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rohit, Govinda, Shakti alias Bholu, Sachin and Krishna alias Gagan.

All of them are residents of Jatauli Mandi village in Pataudi. The police earlier had arrested another accused identified as Tara Chand alias Sadhu.

A team of Crime Branch, Farrukhnagar led by Inspector Indravir nabbed all the criminals from the same village after a tip-off.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Abhishek of Jatauli village along with his fellow gang members planned the murder of Indrajeet on August 30.

“According to the plan, on the day of the incident, Abhishek along with his companions shot dead Indrajeet while another youth identified as Vikram suffered bullet injuries. Vikram is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime) of Gurugram Police.

A case was filed by the deceased’s brother Jaibhagwan. In his police complaint he alleged that Abhishek, Harender, Rohit, Sagar, Akhil, Krishan – all of Jatoli Mandi village were behind the murder.

The complainant had told the police that Abhishek and his aides have criminal backgrounds. Last year Abhishek and his gang members had threatened the victim and his family members.

“During questioning it came to light that an old rivalry between the deceased Indrajeet and the culprit Abhishek was the reason for the murder. We will soon arrest the absconding criminals who were involved in the crime,” Sangwan said.

An FIR had been registered against the culprits under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the Arms Act at the Pataudi police station.

Source: IANS

