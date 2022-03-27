5 beaches near Hyderabad to put on your travel list

Hyderabad is one urban giant that attracts many people to live and work in, thanks to the buzzing ‘cosmopolitan spirit’ the city has. There are times, however, when one needs break from the chaos of the fast-paced life. Though there are plenty of weekend getaway options for the city’s residents (from historical monuments, rich museums to ultra-luxurious staycations), the ‘coastal retreat’ is what is often missed by many.

Beaches have always been a favourite tourist spot for everyone across the world, because there is a different charm in their beauty. It is known fact to all that South India boasts of having some of the most mesmeric beaches that can make your heart flutter with happiness. So, if are looking for a sandy getway on your long weekend, check out the list of 5 relaxing beach destinations with picturesque and alluring shorelines that are quite close to Hyderabad (many are within 400 kms).

1. Vodarevu Beach

(Image Source: the.erised Instagram)

Situated in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Vodarevu Beach is a perfect destination for all the beach lovers and hikers. The lighthouse located on the beachfront is the highlight of this place which will surely pump up your adrenaline. With 306 kms of distance, Vodarevu beach is nearest from Hyderabad.

2. Chirala Beach

(Image Source: denzo_101020 Instagram)

If you are looking for serene and relaxing getway with your friends or family, then Chirala Beach is the perfect spot for you. It is one of the most popular beaches near Hyderabad and located quite close to Vodarevu beach in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. It is just 307 kms away from the city.

3. Suryalanka Beach

(Image Source: giridharvedula Instagram)

Suryalanka Beach, too, is among the nearest beaches for Hyderabad residents. With stunning views of sun, sea and sand, this place is also popular for dolphin spotting during November-December. Situated in Guntur District, it can be reached within 6 hours of drive as it is around 320 kms away from Hyderabad.

4. Machilipatnam/Manginapudi Beach

(Image Source: ps.explorelife Instagram)

Craving for water sports and Goa is just too far away from Hyd? Fret not, Manginapudi Beach is the most popular beach in Machilipatnam that offers you a few water sports along with serene surroundings. Located around 340 kms away from Hyderabad, it is surely one of the ultimate places for you to chill.

5. Yanam Beach

(Image Source: balu_available Instagram)

Make sure you add Yanam Beach on your travel list if your are planning a coastal vacay. It is a charming beach destination that is located 403 kms away from Hyderabad. Also known as Rajiv Gandhi beach, this place has less crowded shores with sparkling blue water and stunning sea views. Also don’t forget to enjoy the scrumptious food at shacks here.