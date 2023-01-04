5 best lakeview cafes to hangout in Hyderabad

You can only enjoy work at workplaces, trips with family or friends, and even sleep, if your stomach is full. Various people take food just to live while few are connoisseurs of taste and always hunt for gourmet restaurants and cafes.

If you are one among those who always long to experience food at different places, then it is worth you to read this write-up. After thorough research, we have compiled a list of leading lakeview cafes of Hyderabad.

So, set your mood ON and let us enjoy food while gazing at the waves of water on the bank of lakes.

1. The Last House Cafe

Located adjacent to Durgam Cheruvu Road near Doctor’s colony in Madhapur, Hyderabad, this dine-in is worth a visit. You will fall in love with the ambience and super calming minimalistic decor of the cafe. You can have a view of Durgam Cheruvu lake and bridge while having cuppa coffee in hand.

So take a sip, Guys! The cafe offers almost all types of coffee and desserts…Just come here and leave worries at home. Remember that the cafe offers only curbside pickup, so order it at home and enjoy it on the bank of the lake while watching birds swimming.

2. By The Bay

Just be seated in your car and carry on your conversation with your partner as By The Bay will deliver food to you while you are inside your car. This dine-in cafe also offers drive-thru service to its customers. It is located at PV Narasimha Rao Marg near Hussain Sagar (Necklace Road), Hyderabad.

Image Source: Google Reviews

Enjoy your favourite juice while listening to mellow music. The cafe has a separate bar menu which will give you a vivid selection of drinks. Enjoy here on weekends and evenings. The cafe is also rated among the best places to go along with the person whom you are dating. You have an option to either sit indoors or outdoors.

3. Olive Bistro & Bar

If you are a foodie and have not been here, then remember you have missed experiencing the food of one of the best places in the city. The cafe is located at Kona’s Durgam Cheruvu, Road No.46 in Jubliee Hills, Hyderabad.

You can choose from a wide range of Chinese to Italian dishes and gaze at the beautiful lake in front of the restaurant. Stay calm and order coffee also. If you don’t love coffee then you can have a mug of any fruit juice in your hand. We are sure that you will also find various selfie spots here as the decor of the restaurant is simply wonderful.

So, come once and enjoy the cosying interior and lakeside view of the restaurant.

4. The Labyrinth Lakefront

The cafe is located near Meluha International School, Gandipet in Hyderabad. This cafe offers both Dine-In and Takeaway options to its customers.

Image Source: The Labyrinth Lakefront Instagram

If you prefer outdoor dining here you will get an opportunity to enjoy the food with the lakeview. You can enjoy a wide range of mocktails and best quality food here. Move out from the hustle and bustle of the city and forget worries..Visit ‘The Labyrinth Lakefront.’ You can also dance as most of the city’s renowned DJs also perform here.

5. Eat Street

Eat Street is one of the most popular food spots in Hyderabad. It offers Dine-In, Takeaway and delivery options to its customers. The cafe is located at PV Narasimha Rao Marg (Necklace Road). Sit on the bank of the Hussain Sagar lake and experience the solid sunset here.

Image Source: hyderabadfinds Instagram

The cafe does not only offer you an awesome view of the lake but also yummy foods and desserts. There are plenty of food stalls here which offer Pizzas, Kebabs and more.