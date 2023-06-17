5 Bollywood celebs to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2, names revealed?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT, the popular reality TV series, is all set to captivate audiences once again with its second season. As the show gears up for its grand premiere tonight at 9 PM on Jio Cinema, the excitement among fans has reached a fever pitch.

While the names of 12 contestants have already been revealed by the makers, we now hear that 5 more sensational names from Bollywood are likely to join the list of participants of BB OTT 2. Yes, you read that right!

However, the identities of five sensational Bollywood personalities are still being kept under wraps and will be revealed tonight. Excitingly, it has been rumoured that renowned actress and filmmaker, Pooja Bhatt, is among the five mystery participants.

Names of the remaining four contestants are yet to be unveiled, leaving fans speculating and guessing about the names.

Following Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is ready to host the 2nd edition of Bigg Boss OTT. He even shot for a new promo in Mumbai yesterday. For the unversed, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the first season of BB OTT, which aired on Voot.

Which contestant are you going to support in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.