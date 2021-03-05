5 criminals arrested, cash and valuables seized in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 5 : Five criminals were arrested and Rs 3.37 lakh cash and other valuable items were recovered in Jharkhand’s Jamtara district on Friday, the police said.

“On a tip off, a team of Jamtara Cyber Police station conducted raids under the Karmatand Police station area and arrested five criminals” said Jamtara Superintendent of Police (SP), Deepak Kumar Sinha, to the media.

The accused persons have been identified as Rahul Mandal, Harendra Kumar Mandal, Virendra Kumar Mandal, Anil Kumar Mandal and Vikram Mandal.

The Jamtara SP said Rs 3,37,500 in cash, an SUV, mobile phones and other valuable items were recovered from the criminals. They were on the police radar for the last several months and cases were registered against them at different police stations across the country, Sinha added.

The SP said all the accused were active in cyber crime since 2015 and had served prison terms on previous occasions.

