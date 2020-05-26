5 days left for availing 5% rebate on property tax in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has extended the property tax rebate period till May 31 due to the lockdown.

Commissioner of GHMC, Lokesh Kumar said, “Only 5 days have been left to get 5 per cent rebate under early bird Scheme for the current year 2020-2021 i.e. 31.05.2020 and appealed the citizens to utilise the opportunity given by the Government and pay property tax by 31.05.2020 and get 5% rebate.

Earlier the early bird scheme was only for residential properties with ceiling Rs.30, 000. On the representatives received from various sections the Government extended the benefit to the Commercials and Semi- Commercial properties also.

The citizens can pay property tax through online, E-Seva Centers , Citizens Service Centers and also to Bill Collectors.

Further, Commissioner appealed to the IT Companies, Multi-level Malls, Star Hotels, and big Business establishments to utilize the opportunity and get a 5% rebate on property tax by paying before 31.05.2020.

