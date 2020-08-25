5 dead, 32 injured in Afghan car bomb blast

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020 2:52 pm IST
5 dead, 32 injured in Afghan car bomb blast

Kabul, Aug 25 : Five people were killed and 32 others injured after a suicide car bombing took place outside a special forces’ camp in Afghanistan’s Balkh province on Tuesday, an army source saidd.

The incident occurred in Balkh district, and the victims were shifted to military and civilian hospitals by ambulances and army vehicles, Hanif Rezai, spokesman of army Corps 209 Shaheen based in the region, told Xinhua news agency.

The victims comprised two soldiers and three civilian, while the injured included six military personnel, he said.

More details were awaited as an investigation is underway into the incident, Rezai added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Yes Bank to sell mutual fund arm to GPL Finance
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close