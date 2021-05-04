5 die as tractor falls into pond in Andhra Pradesh

Nellore: Five agriculture workers lost their lives in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday when the driver of their tractor lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a roadside pond. The mishap took place in Sajjapuram village in Nellore mandal.

According to police, the victims were on their way to harvest watermelons. The victims include three women and two men, who were aged between 19 and 60 years.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the local government hospital. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.