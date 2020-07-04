5 employees of Pragathi Bhavan test +ve, KCR moves to farm house

Hyderabad: Coronavirus has now entered Pragathi Bhavan – the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Five employees working in Pragathi Bhavan have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 2. Pragathi Bhavan is the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The employees reportedly developed COVID-19 symptoms following which they underwent coronavirus tests and were found positive for the virus. Pragathi Bhavan was immediately sanitised after the matter came to light.

Meanwhile CM KCR is staying at his Gajwel house along with his family members. Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali also tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent treatment at Apollo Hospital. He has been now kept in 14-day home quarantine. Earlier, Telangana Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud also tested positive for COVID-19.

Besides three Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs also contracted coronavirus.

According to another source, at least 20 employees working in Pragathi Bhavan, including security personnel and outsourcing staff contracted the virus in the last one week.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost all the government offices. It hit the BRKR Bhavan which houses the GHMC office, Metro Rail Bhavan, Hajj House which houses Waqf Board and other minority institutions.