5 expensive, luxurious cars parked in Vijay Devarakonda’s garage

Hyderabad: Probably one of the biggest names doing the rounds right now is that of Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda’s. The actor burst into stardom following a humongous success of Arjun Reddy where he played a lovelorn doctor with anger management issues.

Following its grand success, Vijay Devarakonda has done plenty more things to win over the hearts of the masses. His swagger activity on social media be it his uber cool show of his fashion quotient or heartwarming regards to his fans, the actor seems to be doing it all just right.

He has signed up for super cool projects up next and currently is shooting for one such enthralling venture titled Liger. He co-stars Ananya Pandey in this pan-India flick. Taking to social media, the World-Famous Lover star had introduced another member to the star-cast, the legendary Michael Tyson.

Apart from brand endorsements, a bunch of exciting projects in his kitty, the actor is known for his fondness for cars. He believes in owing some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves it.

Here’s a look at few of the swanky wheels parked in Devarakonda’s garage, according to various media reports.

Ford Mustang

An affluent addition to his collection must be his ever so favorite, Ford Mustang. A brief while ago, Vijay Devarakonda had shared in an interview on Facebook that the Mustang is one his most favorite cars in the world which reportedly prices at around 75 Lakhs, reports GQ India.

Mercedes Benz GLC class

According to reports, the Geeta Govindam actor has often being found driving this swanky pair of wheels to shoots and even around Hyderabad. The classic Merc prices upwards from the figure of 60 lakhs and is a premium SUV in the Devarakonda garage.

BMW 5-series

Another prized possession of the heartthrob from down south is a deluxe sedan from the BMW 5 series. One of the most preferred vehicles of the film industries reportedly prices at about 65 lakhs and upwards.

Volvo XC 90

Probably one of the costliest vehicles in his garage is the Volvo XC 90. Pricing at about a figure of Rs 85 Lakh and upwards, This safe SUV has made its way into the selection of Vijay Devarakonda cars.

Range Rover

You speak luxury and you speak Range Rover, the new age SUV is another one of the most sought out vehicles for those from the film fraternity. Costing at around 65 lakhs as per reports, this mega addition to his uber cool collection is surely an embodiment of class.