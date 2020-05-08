5 flights to evacuate Indians nationals from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: As part of the evacuation of Indian nationals from abroad, five flights of Air India would be operating from Saudi to India.

The first flight is scheduled to operate from Riyadh to Kozhikode on May 08, 2020. The other 4 flights would operate on Riyadh-Delhi; Dammam-Kochi; Jeddah-Kochi and Jeddah-Delhi sectors.

“The manifests of these flights had been prepared by the embassy and the consulate general of India, Jeddah. Moreover, the individuals are selected on the data-base of online registration by the Indian nationals launched on April 29, 2020 and are prioritizing on them on the basis of exigencies, such as distressed workers, urgent medical cases, pregnant women, stranded Umrah pilgrims, among others,” said officials.

The Embassy and the Consulate has received about 60,000 registrations from the community for traveling to India in this short period.

The Embassy and the Consulate had approached people directly over phone/ email seeking their consent for the proposed travel to India and are further provided with necessary details. The passengers will have to pay for their tickets.

The health requirements for embarkation on flights and quarantine arrangements after landing in India and Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP).

The embassy had also urged the community to avoid visiting the Embassy/Consulate for health reasons.

For further queries, the following may be contacted:

Embassy of India, Riyadh COVID-19 Helpline No.: -966-546103992 Email:covid19indianembassy@gmail.com

Consulate General of India, Jeddah COVID-19 Helpline No.: +966-556122301 / 8002440003 Email: hoc.jeddah@mea.gov.in / conscw@mea.gov.in

