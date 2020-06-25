5 gun men of Home Minister Mahmood Ali test positive for COVID

Hyderabad: The novel coronavirus is fast spreading in the city after relaxation in lockdown. Political leaders, bureaucrats have also fallen prey to it. Several staff members of political representatives and bureaucrats were tested positive, following which the concerned VIPs and in some cases, their families were placed under home quarantine.

In a latest incident, 5 gunmen of Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been asked to quarantine themselves at their respective homes. Families of these personnel are also likely to be tested for the virus. In the meantime, the premises where they were present is being sanitised.

RTC official contracts COVID-19

Meanwhile, an officer of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has also contracted COVID-19. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital after he tested positive and is undergoing treatment there.

Police department most affected

Police department is most affected with the coronavirus. More than 200 police personnel have contracted deadly coronavirus so far.

COVID situation grave in the city

The COVID situation is becoming grave in the city. Paradise and its surrounding areas in Secunderabad have been highly affected. Famous Minerva complex, Surya towers have been sealed after positive cases were found in the area. Corona cases were also found in Pan Bazaar area following which the areas have also been sealed.

Another GHMC worker found positive

A worker working in the IT department of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headoffice has been found corona positive, following which panic prevailed among his co-workers. As soon as the matter came to light the department has been temporarily closed and is being sanitised.

