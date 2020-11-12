5 held in suspected honour killing case in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 12 : Five persons have been arrested in connection with the suspected honour killing of a man, who was brutally beaten to death by the culprits on November 8 in Badshahpur area, an official said on Thursday.

However, the police have denied any honour killing angle in the incident and said it was the result of a minor dispute between the victim and the culprits.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Rajput of Alwar, Rajasthan.

The victim was residing at Bhondsi village in a rented accomodation along with his brother Rahul.

Rahul stated in his police complaint that Rajput had got married to a Scheduled Caste girl from Badshapur village about five months ago, and because of this a few youth of the village had developed an enmity with his brother.

“On Monday night, Akash was present at his in-laws house in Badshahpur. At night, five young men identified as Pawan, Mohit, Ravi, Ajay and Lalu alias Dharmender of the locality surrounded him and beat him badly with sticks and iron pipes and broke his arms and legs,” Rahul told the police.

“When I reached the village while searching for my brother, the culprits were beating my brother badly. Lalu pointed a pistol at me and threatened me with dire consequences if I disclosed the matter to anyone,” Rahul said in his police complaint.

Thereafter, Rahul took his critically injured brother to the Gurugram General Hospital. The doctors there referred him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi in view of his critical condition.

“Akash died due to excessive bleeding on November 10. There was already a tussle between the accused with Akash. Few of the accused have criminal background,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

Source: IANS

