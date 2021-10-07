5 insanely expensive things that Ram Charan owns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Mega-Power Star of the Telugu film Industry, Ram Charan has made himself a fan-empire that is no less than his father Chiranjeevi’s. The actor is the most sought after with his superbly improved acting skills and some brilliant dance skill-set.

With some exemplary and high-octane projects lined up in his kitty, Charan is surely one of the biggest stars down south, who is going to announce himself pan-India star alongside Jr. NTR in RRR: Rise Roar Revolt.

His career started off with a bang as his debut, “Chirutha” did a great job at the box office. Following which he appeared in some great movies like Magadheera, Dhruva, Yevadu and Rangasthalam.

In this article, let’s have a dekko at 5 most expensive things Ram Charan is the owner to:

1. Mega Family House



(Image Source: Instagram)

As per reports the house in which Ram Charan lives along with all his family members is the costliest. The luxurious and palatial abode is reportedly valued at a whopping amount of Rs.40 Crore.

2. Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club (RCHPRC):

He owns the polo team Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club.🏇#13YearsForRamCharanInTFI @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/k3Wte36z3j — Team CHARANism™ (@TeamCharanism) September 27, 2020

The actor’s fascination with horses is known to all. Post the success of Magadheera where he was seen a lot on horses, he decided to buy a Polo Team. According to various reports, the actor had invested 20 Crores in it.

3. Luxurious Cars Collection

Mega power star Ram Charan buy a new Range rover autobiography car cost's 3.5cr. He is going some where with Akhil. pic.twitter.com/rJS9fhv4KS — HARISH KUMAR REDDY (@HARISH2KUMAR) November 29, 2014

The swanky wheels parked in Ram Charan’s garage are nothing less than a dream. The Nayak actor owns an Aston Martin V8 Vantage which is valued at 4 crores. A Rolls Royce Phantom which he gifted to his beloved father. A luxurious BMW M7 which prices at 2.7 crores. A Range Rover Evoque and last but not the least a Mercedez Benz G62 AMG.

4. Ram Charan’s Watch

(Image Source: Instagram)

It is said that the actor buys each and every watch that catches his fancy. Apparently, he has over 30 watches, each of which is a classic and a masterpiece. He was once seen donning a Patek Philippe Nautilus brand watch which costs 80 Lakhs.

5. Trujet Airlines

(Image Source: Twitter)

If reports are to be believed then Ram Charan has invested a whopping 127 crores in the airlines and is currently the chairman of the same. ‘TruJet’ runs 5-8 flights daily. Ram Charan uses his private jet for promotional events and holidays with his wife Upasana Konidela.