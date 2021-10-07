5 insanely expensive things that Ram Charan owns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Mega-Power Star of the Telugu film Industry, Ram Charan has made himself a fan-empire that is no less than his father Chiranjeevi’s. The actor is the most sought after with his superbly improved acting skills and some brilliant dance skill-set.
With some exemplary and high-octane projects lined up in his kitty, Charan is surely one of the biggest stars down south, who is going to announce himself pan-India star alongside Jr. NTR in RRR: Rise Roar Revolt.
His career started off with a bang as his debut, “Chirutha” did a great job at the box office. Following which he appeared in some great movies like Magadheera, Dhruva, Yevadu and Rangasthalam.
In this article, let’s have a dekko at 5 most expensive things Ram Charan is the owner to:
1. Mega Family House
As per reports the house in which Ram Charan lives along with all his family members is the costliest. The luxurious and palatial abode is reportedly valued at a whopping amount of Rs.40 Crore.
2. Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club (RCHPRC):
The actor’s fascination with horses is known to all. Post the success of Magadheera where he was seen a lot on horses, he decided to buy a Polo Team. According to various reports, the actor had invested 20 Crores in it.
3. Luxurious Cars Collection
The swanky wheels parked in Ram Charan’s garage are nothing less than a dream. The Nayak actor owns an Aston Martin V8 Vantage which is valued at 4 crores. A Rolls Royce Phantom which he gifted to his beloved father. A luxurious BMW M7 which prices at 2.7 crores. A Range Rover Evoque and last but not the least a Mercedez Benz G62 AMG.
4. Ram Charan’s Watch
It is said that the actor buys each and every watch that catches his fancy. Apparently, he has over 30 watches, each of which is a classic and a masterpiece. He was once seen donning a Patek Philippe Nautilus brand watch which costs 80 Lakhs.
5. Trujet Airlines
If reports are to be believed then Ram Charan has invested a whopping 127 crores in the airlines and is currently the chairman of the same. ‘TruJet’ runs 5-8 flights daily. Ram Charan uses his private jet for promotional events and holidays with his wife Upasana Konidela.