5 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq’s Salahudin province

Their bodies were founded at dawn near an IS hideout bombarded by Iraqi aircraft.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th February 2023 10:46 am IST
Five IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq
Representative Image

Baghdad: Five Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in airstrikes in Iraq’s central Salahudin Province, the Iraqi military said.

Their bodies were founded at dawn near an IS hideout bombarded by Iraqi aircraft the night before, said the Security Media Cell affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IS hideout is located in a rugged area of Wadi al-Udhaim in eastern Salahudin, near the neighboring province of Diyala, it said in a statement.

Also Read
British couple sentenced for smuggling Iraqi migrants in sofas

Wadi al-Udhaim is characterized by its rugged terrain and dense vegetation, which militants use to hide.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, its remnants have since sneaked into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th February 2023 10:46 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button