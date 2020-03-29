menu
search
29 Mar 2020, Sun
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

5 killed, 7 injured after being hit by truck in Gurgaon

Posted by Qayam Published: March 29, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
5 killed, 7 injured after being hit by truck in Gurgaon

Chandigarh: Five people were killed and seven more injured after being hit by a truck in Bilaspur area of Gurgaon in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Manesar, they said.

The deceased include a woman and a child, Bilaspur SHO Inspector Jai Prakash told PTI over the phone.

The official said the victims were yet to be identified.

“Further investigations were underway,” he said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved