5 killed, 7 injured after being hit by truck in Gurgaon

Chandigarh: Five people were killed and seven more injured after being hit by a truck in Bilaspur area of Gurgaon in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Manesar, they said.

The deceased include a woman and a child, Bilaspur SHO Inspector Jai Prakash told PTI over the phone.

The official said the victims were yet to be identified.

“Further investigations were underway,” he said.

Source: PTI

