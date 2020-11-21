5 killed after 14 rockets hit Kabul (Ld)

Kabul, Nov 21 : At least five people were killed and more than 25 injured after 14 rockets hit different parts of Kabul following two IED explosions in the Afghan capital, officials said.

The Interior Affairs Ministry said the rockets landed in Wazir Akbar Khan and Shahr-e-Naw areas in downtown Kabul; Chahar Qala, the Traffic Roundabout; the Gul-e-Surkh Roundabout in PD4, Sedarat Roundabout; the Spinzar Road in the center of the city; near the National Archive road in PD2; Lysee Maryam market; and the Panjsad Family area, TOLO News reported.

The two blasts occurred in the city’s Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas.

Of the five victims, one was a security force member, according to the Ministry.

Most of those who were wounded in the rocket attacks were taken to Emergency Hospital in Shahr-e-Naw area in Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban has denied its involvement.

Source: IANS

