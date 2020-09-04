5 killed as car overturns in Telangana’s Nalgonda

The bodies have been sent to the Devarakonda mortuary for post-mortem

By Mansoor Updated: 4th September 2020 3:50 pm IST
accident

Nalgonda: Five people were killed after their car overturned and collided with a pipeline on Chintapalli Mandal, Dhairyapuri Tanda Sagar Highway of Nalgonda district on Friday, the police said.

“Five youths died on the spot when their car overturned and collided with a water pipeline. It appears that the driver was drowsy. After receiving the information, we rushed to the spot, took relief measures, pulled out the bodies trapped inside the vehicle,” said Srinivas Reddy, Circle Inspector, Nampally Police Station, Nalgonda District.

The bodies have been sent to the Devarakonda mortuary for post-mortem, he added.

Source: ANI
READ:  T.S records 2,817 new COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 856
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close