menu
search
11 Mar 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

5 killed as avalanche hits Pak hill station

Posted by Qayam Published: March 11, 2020, 10:50 am IST
5 killed as avalanche hits Pak hill station
Photo: IANS

Islamabad: Five people were killed and seven injured when an avalanche hit a hill station in Pakistan’s Abbottabad district.

The avalanche hit on Tuesday night reported the Xinhua news agency.

The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital where several of them are said to be in critical condition.

Some media also reported that several vehicles were also hit and over two dozens remained missing in the avalanche, which also triggered a landslide in Nathia Gali resort of the district.

Rescue work was underway to recover the trapped people from the ice heaps, the reports said.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved