5 killed in Pakistan blast

By News Desk 1 Published: 10th August 2020 1:17 pm IST
5 killed in Pakistan blast

Quetta, Aug 10 : At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a blast that occurred near an under-construction building in Pakistan’s Chaman city on Monday, police said.

According to law enforcement agencies, an improvised explosive device (IED) was fitted on a motorcycle in the city’s Mall Road area, reports The Express Tribune.

As a result of the explosion, a nearby mechanic shop was completely destroyed by fire.

Security forces have cordoned off the area whereas the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility so far.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the Chaman blast, and prayed for the recovery of those injured.

In recent months, Balochistan has witnessed an increase in attacks.

At least one person was killed and six others were injured after an explosion in Turbat bazaar on July 21.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close