5 killed in truck-auto collision in Bihar

By IANS|   Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:50 pm IST
Katihar (Bihar), Feb 22 : Five people were killed and five were critically injured in a truck-auto collision near Pothia police station in Katihar district of Bihar.

All the deceased were identified as the members of a band.

The incident happened on NH-31 when a truck coming from Bhagalpur lost control near Khaira Mod and collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction, a police official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Afak Akhtar Hussain said that four people died on the spot while one died during the treatment.

Five people who sustained injuries were admitted to Katihar Sadar hospital after giving the first aid at a local hospital, he added.

The police is investigating the case and searching for the accused driver who fled from the spot, Hussain said.

