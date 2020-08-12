5 lions on the loose in Karachi after escaping farmhouse

Karachi: Five lions escaped from their farmhouse and took over the streets of Gulshan-e-Hadeed in Karachi. Causing panic among the residents.
Residents filmed a small glimpse of the situation, as the big cats trying to break into a house.
These pride of lions are from a farmhouse in Gulshan-e-Muazzam. This pride of exotic pets managed to escape out a long way from home, reported ARY News.
It is reported that five of the lions escaped, attacking the dogs that were guarding the place. Once they got past that barrier, they were free to go where they pleased.
The lions then entered a seminary, causing the people living there to flee in panic. The residents then reached out to Bin Qasim police and wildlife authorities.
The odd thing is why weren’t the owners of these pet lions the first to file complaints? According to Provincial Wildlife Conservator, Javed Ahmed Mehar keeping exotic pets like lions is illegal.
“Sindh Assembly has passed a law to regulate the presence of wild animals at private places. However, it is yet to be enacted,”
After an hour-long operation, the wildlife officials managed to contain the lions without any human losses.