5 lions on the loose in Karachi after escaping farmhouse

Karachi: Five lions escaped from their farmhouse and took over the streets of Gulshan-e-Hadeed in Karachi. Causing panic among the residents.

Residents filmed a small glimpse of the situation, as the big cats trying to break into a house.

BREAKING: Five lions are on the loose near Gulshan-e-Hadeed area in #Karachi – all escaped from a private farm house. – #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/W2uID1IzSa — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 11, 2020

ALERT: Tamed Lions escaped from cage in Gulshan-e- Hadeed area which created chaos. Fortunately no damage has been done .Owner of Lions owns license for taking them. Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Wildlife has taken notice of it.#Karachi #TimesOfKarachi pic.twitter.com/Uo48ZdaRrX — The Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) August 11, 2020

These pride of lions are from a farmhouse in Gulshan-e-Muazzam. This pride of exotic pets managed to escape out a long way from home, reported ARY News.

5 lions Escaped Away From House & Enters In Madarsa#Lions #LionesEscaped #Karachi #Sindh pic.twitter.com/lGISPvzDR7 — MiR Afzal Khoso (@RAEEES_MiR) August 11, 2020

It is reported that five of the lions escaped, attacking the dogs that were guarding the place. Once they got past that barrier, they were free to go where they pleased.

The lions then entered a seminary, causing the people living there to flee in panic. The residents then reached out to Bin Qasim police and wildlife authorities.

The odd thing is why weren’t the owners of these pet lions the first to file complaints? According to Provincial Wildlife Conservator, Javed Ahmed Mehar keeping exotic pets like lions is illegal.

“Sindh Assembly has passed a law to regulate the presence of wild animals at private places. However, it is yet to be enacted,”

After an hour-long operation, the wildlife officials managed to contain the lions without any human losses.