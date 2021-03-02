5 litres of petrol given as ‘Man of the Match’ award in Bhopal; pic goes viral

Bhopal: In a Cricket tournament organized in Bhopal, the man of the match received five litres of petrol as an award, leaving netizens amused.

The final was played on Sunday and a cricketer named Salauddin Abbasi won the Man of the Match award.

According to reports, the tournament was organised by Congress leader Manoj Shukla.

The picture soon went viral, and the internet came up with hilarious comments:

That smile when you get 5 liter petrol in Man of the match 💐💐👍👍 pic.twitter.com/qP1vFNypN5 — ROFL Raju 🏹 (@Rofl_Raju_) March 1, 2021

I was legit joking in the earlier tweet. Now someone really gifted 5L petrol as a man of the match prize 😂😂



What has this nation come to man 😂😂 https://t.co/EpXwbKzggs pic.twitter.com/vzZAhf9i2U — Cricket Beyond Entertainment (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) March 1, 2021

Desperate Times Call for Desperate Measures



At a time when the rising petrol prices have hit us hard, Man of the Match in #Bhopal Cricket Tournament got the most expensive gift, was awarded 5Lts of Petrol😂



What do you think about the most 'expensive' gift?🤔#PetrolPriceHike pic.twitter.com/AS692ixaFr — Ali Reza (@Reza_Ali20) March 2, 2021

In some states, the price of petrol has hit a century along with an increase in the price of diesel as well.

The rising petrol prices across the country hit the common man hard. Just a few days back, a petrol pump in Karur district offered one-litre free petrol for children who recited ‘Thirukkural’ couplets without any mistakes.

The petrol pump, which is owned by Valluvar Agencies near Nagampalli village in Aravakurichi introduced this offer on January 16 to mark Thiruvalluvar Day.

Around the same time, a photo of a man posing with a cricket bat and a helmet in front of a petrol pump went viral. The man posed like he has scored a century, which was a sarcastic dig at the petrol prices touching the Rs 100 mark.