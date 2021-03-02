5 litres of petrol given as ‘Man of the Match’ award in Bhopal; pic goes viral

Bhopal: In a Cricket tournament organized in Bhopal, the man of the match received five litres of petrol as an award, leaving netizens amused.
The final was played on Sunday and a cricketer named Salauddin Abbasi won the Man of the Match award.
According to reports, the tournament was organised by Congress leader Manoj Shukla.
The picture soon went viral, and the internet came up with hilarious comments:
In some states, the price of petrol has hit a century along with an increase in the price of diesel as well.
The rising petrol prices across the country hit the common man hard. Just a few days back, a petrol pump in Karur district offered one-litre free petrol for children who recited ‘Thirukkural’ couplets without any mistakes.
The petrol pump, which is owned by Valluvar Agencies near Nagampalli village in Aravakurichi introduced this offer on January 16 to mark Thiruvalluvar Day.
Around the same time, a photo of a man posing with a cricket bat and a helmet in front of a petrol pump went viral. The man posed like he has scored a century, which was a sarcastic dig at the petrol prices touching the Rs 100 mark.