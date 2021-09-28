5 most expensive things Allu Arjun owns in Hyderabad

Mumbai: One of the most popular and bankable actors of Tollywood, Allu Arjun also known as Stylish Star of Telugu film industry, has earned a immense fan following over the years. With the flamboyant style and dancing skills, he has always been the talk of the town.

Arjun made his acting debut as a child artiste Vijetha and adult debut in the film Gangotri . At a young age itself, the ‘Pushpa’ star acquired fame and stardom with successful films like ‘Arya’, ‘Desamudru’, ‘Parugu’, etc.

Allu Arjun’s net worth, fee per movie

According to various reports, Allu Arjun charges a fee of Rs 14 crore and upwards for each film and has built a net worth empire of over Rs 180 crores. Over the years, the actor has managed to earn enough money that he can afford to splurge on whatever he likes. So, let’s have a look at five insanely expensive things owned by Arjun in Hyderabad.

1. Palatial abode nestled in the heart of city

Allu Arjun lives with his family at a luxurious house located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad which reportedly costs Rs 100 crore. From huge lawn to the swimming pool, everything is customized with the AA logo. Allu Arjun’s expensive and grand house is all things aesthetic.

2. Multicrore vanity van

The actor owns super expensive vanity van worth Rs 7 crore. As per GQ India report, it has been designed by Reddy Customs caravan and has been named as ‘Falcon’ by the actor. Stepping inside, the interiors have a cool silver and black colour tone, giving it a very futuristic look.

3. Range Rover

Allu Arjun purchased a black Range Rover which is priced around Rs 2.5 – 4 crore in the year 2019. He announced the same on his social media and also revealed that he named it as beast. Posing alongside the four-wheeler, he shared a photo on his social handle and wrote “New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast”

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

4. Hummer H2

According to a report in Times Of India, not a lot of Indian celebrities own a Hummer, however, this SUV holds a place in the garage of Allu Arjun. The price of the luxurious and swanky SUV reportedly is Rs 75 lakh.

Image Source: Twitter

5. Jaguar XJ L

A report by MensXP also states that the actor owns a Jaguar XJL which is worth Rs 1.2 crore.

Image Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Allu Arjun was last in 2019 release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the film is based on red sandalwood smuggling and stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.