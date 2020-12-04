5 most expensive things Baahubali star Prabhas owns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: There’s no looking back for the ‘darling of Tollywood‘, Prabhas, after the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. The huge success catapulted the actor’s fame, so much so that he became the national heartthrob in very less time.

Before the phenomenal success of the Baahubali franchise, Telugu superstar Prabhas had a 15-year-long career, with almost as many films, in which he reprised the role of the soft romantic lead in movies such as Mr Perfect and Darling.

Prabhas, who now has numerous ambitious projects in the pipeline, including Adipurush and Salaar, has become a household name across the country, and inverted traditional Bollywood and regional cinema hierarchies.

Rebel star Prabhas has proved himself as a bankable actor, which reflects in his lavish lifestyle and ultra-luxurious things he spends money on. Below are the five most expensive and swanky things that the ‘Baahubali’ star owns in Hyderabad.

Expensive cars and farmhouse owned by Saaho actor

1. A Swanky Rolls Royce Phantom

It looks like Prabhas is a huge fan of royal and luxurious cars. In 2015, the actor joined the league of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more, and brought home a swanky Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs 8 crore. The actor is often spotted driving the car on the Hyderabad streets.

2. A Ritzy BMW X3

As per GQ India report, Prabhas’ luxurious fleet of cars also includes a BMW X3 worth ₹68 lakhs.

3. A Luxurious Jaguar XJR

The Saaho actor also owns a swanky Jaguar XJR that cost him around ₹2.08 crores, as per India Today.

4. A Luxurious Farmhouse in Hyderabad

Mr Perfect also added Rs 60 crore luxurious farmhouse to his lavish lifestyle located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The house features a sprawling garden, swimming pool, in-house gym and a play area among other features. Earlier this year, he gave a glimpse of the backyard of his house, when he made news for planting saplings at his home as part of the Green India Challenge.

5. Expensive gym equipment

According to a report in India Today, the Baahubali team gifted the ‘Saahoo star gym equipment worth ₹1.5 crore, which is installed in his house.

Prabhas Net Worth

As per various reports, Prabhas’s net worth is Rs 193.35 crores whereas his annual income is Rs 45 crores.