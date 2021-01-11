5 most lavish and expensive celebrity-owned houses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s nawabi elegance has mesmerized many artists and filmmakers across the country. The City Of Pearls is a home to many top stars who have carved a niche in the film industry. These celebrities and the expensive things they own always grab our attention.

When it comes to Indian celebrities, buying luxury properties in a mega metro city like Hyderabad is definitely a must-have.

Some of the top Tollywood stars have their ‘larger-than-life’ and super swanky bungalows nestled in the vicinity of Jubilee & Banjara Hills of hyderabad. From Prabhas’ super luxurious farm house to Mahesh Babu’s palatial bungalow, their stylish houses are to die for and the price of the same will certainly make your jaw drop. These plush houses leave us awe-struck and mesmerised.

Without further await, let’s take you on a the virtual tour of the expensive peoperties owned by Tollywood stars which are surrounded by amazing views and top-notch interiors.

1. Allu Arjun’s lavish home in Jubilee Hills

One of the most bankable South stars Allu Arjun, who has made his place in the industry with powerful onscreen presence, is also known for his lavish lifestyle. From luxury cars to watches, he owns a string of expensive items. Allu Arjun lives with his beautiful family in a lavish bungalow worth Rs 100 crore.

From huge lawn to the swimming pool, everything is customised with the AA logo. Allu Arjun’s expensive and grand house is all things aesthetic.

2. Prabhas’ luxurious farm house in the heart of city

Rebel star Prabhas is now a pan-India star, all thanks to SS Rajamouli’s magnus opus Baahubali franchise which helped him to get a worldwide recognition. Prabhas has proved himself as a bankable actor and it reflects in his lavish lifestyle. He owns a ultra-lavish farmhouse that is situated in Hyderabad that is worth Rs 60 crore.

Reportedly, his dream home comes with every facility that one can ask for or maybe even more. Just like any other farmhouse, this too consists of a massive garden, swimming pool, in-house gym, a play area and many more amenities.

3. Mahesh Babu’s palatial dream house

Mahesh Babu, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, has garned a huge fan following not only in South Indian but across the country, so much so that his movies are remade in Hindi. Mahesh Babu along with his wife-former actress Namrata Shirodhkar and kids live in a extravagant house in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. Not just one, reportedly, Mahesh Babu owns two house in the same area worth Rs 28 crores.

4. Samantha Akkineni’s swanky bungalow

Samantha Akkineni is an established and well-known actress in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. The superstar married her debut film co-star Naga Chaitanya and they are amongst the ‘IT’ couples in the Tollywood industry. She also owns a luxurious white palatial house in Hyderabad. Regardless of the size, the lavish property is well-decorated with breathtaking views, sofas and a beautiful green garden. The couple’s house has a modern yet earthy-vibe and cosy at the same time.

5. Vijay Devarakonda’s new luxurious property in Jubilee Hills

Vijay Deverakonda has been riding high on success eversince his hit flick ‘Arjun Reddy’ became super hit on box office. Since then, there is no looking for the actor. The actor has a huge fan following, particularly youngsters, who try to emulate him in their day-to-day lives. In 2019, the actor bought new swanky home in the vicinity of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad which is worth Rs 15 crore.

In a tweet, the actor announced his newest real estate investment: “Her happiness. His pride. Our new home! Sending you all lots of love from the 4 Deverakondas – you’ve all been a part of this journey with us.”