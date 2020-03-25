5 new cases in Delhi; total 35: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that five new cases of coronavirus infection had been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, with the total cases reaching 35 in the national capital.

“Five new cases in the last 24 hours in Delhi. Total 35 coronavirus cases so far in Delhi. We have to take steps to ensure that we do not step out of our houses. I request you to follow the lockdown seriously,” Kejriwal said.

He reassured that essential services will be ensured in Delhi and passes issued to all those involved in such services.

“A helpline number ‘1031’ has been set up for those who need e-passes.”

The Chief Minister said duty passes will be issued to all those involved in essential services but don’t have formal IDs.

He said for shopkeepers selling essential commodities too, the government will issue e-passes. E-passes will be meant for grocery shops, milk plant workers and others.

“After getting the passes, they will be able to open their shops. The facility to apply online will be provided,” he said.

Source: IANS

