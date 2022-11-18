5 outfits every man should have in his winter collection

Winters are here and it’s time to get back in our cozy and warm sweatshirts, hoodies, and jackets. And this is the season when people deck themselves up in warm and comfortable clothes. Not only do women play with fashion during the chilly season, men also do their best to up their style game. Let’s look at trendy outfits men should add to their wardrobes for this winter.

Source: Pexels

Leather Jacket

A leather jacket is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing that every man should own. They go well with almost anything and can be worn in many different ways. Wrap up with a hoodie or roll-neck when it gets chilly, or keep it casual with a t-shirt underneath. And you are good to go.

Source: Pexels

Denim Jacket

Denim clothing items like jeans and jackets are stylish and cozy that can be worn to beat the chilly winter waves. Layering the denim jacket with a ribbed sweater, sweatshirt or classic t-shirt. Just this piece in your wardrobe can change the fashion game. Whether it’s mild weather or freezing cold just with the layering you can stay warm.

Source: Pexels

Oversized Hoodies

Not normal but try oversized hoodies this winter as they are one of the trendiest wardrobe staples. You can stay warm while looking stylish with an oversized hoodie.

Source: Pexels

Turtleneck Sweater

Perfect for both formal and casual wear. Despite having a casual appearance, turtlenecks can be paired up with a formal look as they are soft and comfortable. This is one of the best options that everyone should have in their winter collection. This is one outfit that doesn’t get out of trend.