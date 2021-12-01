5 passengers in Karachi test Covid positive on arrival from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Five Pakistani passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 at Karachis Jinnah International Airport after arriving from Saudi Arabia, Samaa TV reported.

Pakistan authorities have moved them to a quarantine facility and sent their samples to the laboratory to determine the Covid-19 variant they were infected with.

The development comes amid heightened alert in view of the threat posed by Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia detected its first case of Omicron variant, the report said.

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has intensified rapid antigen testing (RAT) at airports, besides enforcing other precautionary measures.

According to the Sindh Health Department, five Pakistani passengers have tested positive for Coronavirus during screening of passengers who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that a case of Omicron variant was detected in the Kingdom in a citizen coming from a north African country, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The infected citizen and his contacts were isolated, and the approved health procedures were completed. An epidemiological investigation was conducted, the press agency said, Al Arabiya reported.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Health “stressed the need for all members of society to complete receiving [Covid-19] vaccine doses and to adhere to all precautionary measures, preventive measures and approved protocols, as well as the importance of those coming from ouside adhering to the instructions related to quarantine and laboratory examination for their safety and the safety of all”, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia had on Sunday suspended flights coming to and from Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius and Comoros due to the outbreak of the new Covid-19 variant, according to SPA.