5 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Manipur

Imphal: Five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44, according to an official statement.

There are 40 active cases in the state at present, while four persons have recovered, it said.

The number of people in institutional quarantine in the state is 3,746 and those in community quarantine is 10,293, the statement said.

All those found to be positive have returned from outside the state recently and were in isolation, officials said.

Churachandpur district with 18 COVID-19 patients has the highest number of active cases in the state, they said.

Source: PTI

