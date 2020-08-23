5 staff members of state BJP office test Covid 19 positive

Hyderabad: It is a known fact that the state unit of BJP spearheading an anti-government campaign on the deadly COVID-19 Virus in Telangana. The state president is the BJP and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar does not leave a slightest opportunity to target the state government on the issue. However, the deadly virus has now spread to the BJP state headquarters.

In a fresh develop Five employees of the state have been tested positive to the virus. Out of the 40 employees, who have undergone tests, 5 tested to the virus. This has shocked the entire state leadership. It has sent all the positive employees under quarantine immediately after the results.

The state leadership has also decided to implement the Covid 19 norms in a more strict manner in the office premises. The party leaders have said that they have taken up the sanitisation of the entire office premises and other measures as part of the implementation of the Covid 19 Protocol in their party headquarters.

The party has also shut down its headquarters for one week Earlier. The Covid 19 preventive measures are being taken since then. The party has now decked to allow only limited number or visitors into it’s headquarters till the next couple of days. It may be noted here that the state secretary of the Party Prakash Reddy has been tested positive to the virus earlier.