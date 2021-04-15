‘5-star hotel room on wheels’: Inside Kapil Sharma’s swanky vanity van

Mumbai: From Laughter Challenge to various comedy shows, Kapil Sharma has made millions of people laugh not only in India but across the globe. In the past 10-12 years of his career, Sharma has taken part in several big and small comedy shows. His journey from a common man to being a common man’s one of the favourite people wasn’t a cakewalk, but it was very inspiring.

After participating and entertaining the audiences in different comedy shows and reality shows, Kapil dreamed for something big and worked for it. In 2013, he came up with his own show titled as Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV which ran for 3 years. In 2016, he returned with a bang with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Over the years, given his extravagant lifestyle, Kapil Sharma has made some big purchases as well. Apart from owning a lavish home in Mumbai and palatial farmhouse in Punjab, Kapil also has luxurious multicrore vanity van which is nothing but a ‘5-star hotel room’ on wheels.

Kapil Sharma luxurious vanity van

Kapil Sharma is one of the most sought-after stars in the industry and so is his vanity van. Kapil’s swanky vanity van which costs a whopping Rs. 5.5 Crore is designed by DC Design founder Dilip Chhabria of ‘Taarzan: The wonder car’ fame. In 2015, DC had customised a Volvo bus into an ultra-luxe vanity van for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2018, Kapil took to his Twitter and shared several photos of his swanky possession when it was made and gave a glimpse into its luxurious features such as LED lightings, reclining chairs, asymmetrical interiors, and much more.

Thank u mr DC for this wonderful vanity.. new show .. new van .. 😍 pic.twitter.com/OmAHc5GiL1 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 2, 2018

What else is in comedian’s garage?

According to reports, Kapil Sharma own three expensive high-end cars including Mercedes Benz S350 CDI priced at Rs 1.19 crore, Range Rover Evoque SD4 priced between Rs 50 lakh – Rs 65 lakh and Volvo XC 90 which costs Rs 1.25 crore.