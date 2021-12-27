5 stunning smartphones launched under Rs 50k in 2021

New Delhi: India saw several new smartphones in 2021 across price points and some of them proved to be a game-changer with interesting displays, impressive cameras, processors and good battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.

The phone was launched in India for Rs 47,999.

The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple camera set-up on the back including a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens.

The rear cameras support up to 30x digital zoom through its telephoto lens.

The smartphone features large image sensors including AI multi-frame processing.

On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies, videos and a face-unlock mechanism.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC) and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone ships with a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by a 25W fast wired charger.

OnePlus 9R 5G

The OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP monochrome shooter.

There’s a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front for selfies and video.

The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB RAM and houses a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65.

OnePlus 9R was launched at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and 12GB + 256GB storage variant at Rs 43,999.

Vivo X70 Pro 5G

Launched in September, Vivo X70 Pro can be touted as one of the most impressive smartphones launched this year.

The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080×2376 pixels and has 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, two 12MP cameras and an 8 MP camera. The rear camera setup has autofocus. There’s a 32 MP sensor for selfies. The camera lenses of this smartphone come with ZEISS T Coating for clear and impressive shots.

Vivo X70 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G processor and runs Android 11. It houses a 4450mAh battery with support for proprietary fast charging.

The Vivo X70 Pro was launched at Rs 46,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant, Rs 49,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant and Rs 52,990 for the 12GB+256GB variant.

realme GT 5G

Launched in August, realme GT 5G sports a 6.43-inch full HD super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone sports a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64MP primary Sony sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos.

realme GT 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM options, paired with 128GB and 256GB internal storage, respectively.

It houses a 4,500 mAh battery supported by the company’s proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge.

The 8GB+128GB variant was launched at Rs 37,999 and 12GB+256GB at Rs 41,999.

Mi 11X Pro

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back.

In terms of camera, the smartphone packs a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. There’s a 20MP camera for selfies and videos.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, which is paired with 8GB RAM and users can choose from 128GB and 256GB storage options. The company ships the Mi 11X Pro with MIUI 12 on top of Android 11.

The Mi 11X Pro houses a 4520mAh battery and has a 33W charger in the box.

The smartphone was launched at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage variant.